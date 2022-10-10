Meet the man contesting for Women Organiser position in NDC

James Kwame Boame alias Elizabeth

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress is holding internal elections to appoint new leaders from the branch level to the national level.

In the Saboba Constituency of the Northern Region, a man is putting himself up for election as the party’s women organiser.



James Kwame Boame alias Elizabeth has served the party in the last four years as its branch chairman for Bonzali Camp.



While seeking to serve the party at the constituency level, Elizabeth has now decided to run for an office usually occupied by women.



According to Mr Boame, his decision to go contrary to the status quo is rooted in his belief that a man is equally deserving of occupying such an office.



“My name is Hon. James Kwame A.K.A Elizabeth. I have interest in contesting for the NDC Women Organizer position for Saboba.



“I want to aspire for the position because of my belief that not only women can lead for the position,” he told Konkomba TV in an interview shared via Facebook.

Speaking in his native language; Kokomba, Elizabeth asserted his decision to vie for the women’s position while stating his record in the NDC and what he is aiming to bring to the Women Organiser office.



“I was a Bonzali Camp Chairman in Saboba and I’m now aspiring for the Women Organiser position. As Bonzali Chairman, I was able to offer my support by constructing culverts among others.



“I don’t understand why women can become vice president but men can’t become women organisers. My colleagues in the NDC have no problem with me contesting the position. Vote for me and I will develop Saboba and make sure I construct a road to Toso for easy access for young people to do business,” he added.



Elizabeth noted that his decision to contest the position has been communicated to several leaders of the NDC including the 2020 flagbearer of the party, former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, he has already mobilised a campaign team and is poised for victory.



“I have made my intention known to Moses Mabengba, John Mahama and his running mate and party executives that I want to contest for the women organizer position. I have a solid campaign team and have bought them 5 motorbikes for their work,” he stated.

The NDC will be conducting its constituency elections on the 22nd and 23rd of October 2022.







