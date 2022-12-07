Meet the military officer, who was adjudged best farmer for LadDMA Municipality

Brig. Gen. Albert Dawohoso (left) and his price and a fellow officer

The core values of the Ghana armed forces remain integrity, discipline and hard work.

These core values are a replica of what Ghanaians experienced during the 38th National farmers day celebration on Friday December 2, 2022.



The La Dade -Kotopon Municipal assembly (LaDMA) National farmers day celebration held at international Trade Fair Centre in Accra on the theme, “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition,” saw the Assistant Commandant (ASCOM) Junior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Brigadier General Albert Dawohoso, being adjudged the best farmer for the La Dade -Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) last Friday.



He was recognised during the ceremony for his outstanding contribution in the agricultural industry as the best farmer for the municipality.



According to the Ghanaian Times newspaper, he received a royal 150cc motorcycle, Knapsack sprayer and a certificate among other things in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of the sector.



Brigadier General Albert Dawohoso, is currently the Assistant Commandant (ASCOM) Junior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

He also served as United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Sector North Commander and Contingent Commander.



Since independence, the Ghana Armed forces’ mission has been twofold: to protect Ghana’s territorial integrity from foreign aggression, and to maintain internal security.



The Ministry of Defence which the Ghana Armed forces is under, aims to maintain the Armed forces in a high state of preparedness for national and international engagements, and be actively involved in promotion of peace and stability in the country and the sub-region. In pursuit of this mission, the ministry is guided by the following objectives, enhancing defence policy and control, improving the state of combat readiness, support national effort aimed at transforming the nature of the economy to achieve growth and accelerating poverty reduction.



AM/WA