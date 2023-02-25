Meet the new Manso Nkwanta queen mother who serves as Asantehene's ears

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika II

Ghanaian female rapper, Lousika, has been crowned the queen mother of Manso Nkwanta, in the Ashanti Region. She was conferred with the stool name Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III.

The "Opampam" hitmaker, who is a mother of two is the grand daughter of the late Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Nyarko Aboraa III.



Even though she went on a long hiatus from the music, Lousika is famed for songs like ‘Hands Up’, ‘Dedeede’ and ‘Opampam’ which featured Shatta Wale.



A post by The Asante Nation on Facebook said that the Manso Nkwanta serves as the ears of the Asantehene and Asanteman, (Asanteman aso).



The Manso Nkwanta stool dates as far back as the time of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.



Continuing the narration, The Asante Nation explained that "Asantehene created the stool to serve the purpose of a listening post to any surprise attack from the Southern tribes such as Denkyira, Fante etc."



In case of any advancement or movement of the enemy towards Asante territory or any surprise attack from the South, Nana Obiri Kusi I, the first chief of Manso Nkwanta would send information to Kumasi to prepare and stop them.

"So, the enemy's mission of fighting or rebelling against Asante will be quelled even before crossing into Asante territory," the post further said.



The Asante Nation also narrated how the town's name 'Manso Nkwanta" came about.



"Manso Nkwanta is sited in a hilly area, with the advantage of sighting the enemy troops from afar. Hence the name MANSO, meaning "Oman Aso" translated as the ears of Asante Nation."



Read the post by the Asante Nation below:



