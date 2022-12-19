Meet the new faces in the NDC leadership

Malik Basintale, Joseph Yamin and Elikem Kotoko

After a very keen contest with surprising outcomes in the just-ended National Delegates Congress, the new executives have officially assumed their new positions after they were sworn in.

While there are many faces to have assumed new roles in the general secretary and national chairman contest, Ghanaweb highlights some of the new faces to have assumed new roles in the National Executive team.



Malik Basintale:



In 2018, Malik Basintale was the youngest to hold a Northern regional executive position in the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Malik Basintale, having served as the Savanna Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress is currently the deputy National Communications Officer after he joined the contest.



In the contest, he polled 3388 against his contenders who polled Godwin Ako Gunn 2630, Adongo Atule Jacob 614, Kwaku Boahen Anthony 1138 and Mohammed Naziru.

Joseph Yamin:



Joseph Yamin is one of the new faces to have joined the NDC's National Executive team.



The former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, unseated Joshua Akamba to become the National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Joseph Yammin polled 3,713 against Joshua Akamba who polled 2,035.



This will be first time he is holding a national executive position of the party.

Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko:



Member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kotoko has joined the National Executive team as a National Deputy Organiser.



The contenders polled the following numbers;



Kobby Barlon 4700 Habib Mohammed Tahir, 933 Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko 1815 Alhaji Yaw Kundow 1015.