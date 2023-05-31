1
Meet the nurses who risk their lives on the Volta River to vaccinate people

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Theirs is one of those essential jobs that require that they make some of the biggest sacrifices, just so they can serve the larger populace.

And that is what one of the lead Community Health Nurses in the Oti Region of Ghana, Deborah, has had to deal with as she must risk it all to cross the Volta River, in a motor-powered small boat, just to get to people in communities along the water body.

With her current duties being the vaccination of the people of a small fishing community called Akati, in the Biakoye District, Deborah and her colleagues are left with no option than to sit in hopes on boats in order to execute their duties.

But she tells documentary producer and YouTuber, Edem Srem, that she loves her job nonetheless and while the risks are many, they owe it a duty to serve the people.

“Sometimes, traveling on the river is not easy, but we’re getting used to it… I love what I do; I love my job, but just that sometimes, it’s kind of risky like being on the river, anything at all can happen.

“Sometimes, when it’s windy, being on the boat is not easy… so sometimes, we have to reschedule for a different day to come here.

Deborah also highlighted some of the challenges they continue to face as they attempt to get people in some of these communities, like Akati, vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Because it’s a one-man community, a lot of people refuse to take it at times. We have to do a whole lot of counselling, talk to them before they are able to take the jabs. That’s some of the challenges we face.

“Some say it’s 666, the White people are bringing this thing because they want to kill and that they are bringing these medicines to just kills all Africans because we are too many.

“And some too, the pastors are also telling them not to take it because it’s not good, and is the mark of the 666,” she added.

