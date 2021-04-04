Meet the rich Ghanaian pastor who owns 120 apartments at East Legon

Stephen Debrah-Ablormeti can be counted among the top rich pastors in Ghana as the man of God has made a mark for himself as far as riches and affluence is concerned.

Unlike most pastors, Mr Ablormeti ventured into other professional fields, particularly real estate, and as a result can boast of over 120 homes in the plush East Legon vicinity.



Narrating his success story, the man of God says all did not happen in just a day as it took him several years of working for other companies before he managed to establish his.



According to Stephen Ablormeti who is currently the head pastor of ICGC, Light Temple in East Legon, his life hasn’t been a bed of roses.



“I started the business in 2006 and the pastoral work in 2012. Growing up, I didn’t have that rosy life. I grew up in a neighbourhood that didn’t have any form of affluence. I grew up in a place where all sorts of people were trying to survive. I used to help my mother sell before we could feed.



"I remember when the doctor asked her to stay away from fire. I was the one who took up the cooking task because that’s where our daily bread came from. I go to TRASSACO and sell the rice to the construction workers there,” he told ZionFelix in an interview.

Touching further on how the narrative changed, he added:



“I know people do not believe in Ghana. They’ve always had the view that all the great and mighty things should come from expatriates. But some of us had the capability to do everything once we trust in God. When I was seeking for a permit to start my project, they asked whether I have funding support from foreign companies.



"They said there were a lot of uncompleted projects and as such they wouldn’t want me to add to the numbers. But by God’s grace we have built CPL developers and then established a construction company itself where we outsource the projects to. We also have another company called S&A apartments which is also a property management company. We are also trying to set up a transport company that will operate just like Uber.”



Watch the full video below



