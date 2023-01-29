Meet the siblings of Ghana’s presidents in the fourth republic

The Standard of the President of Ghana

Being elected as President of Ghana can be a daunting task that requires allies, friends, loyalists and even family members at certain times.

In Ghana’s fourth republic, it has somewhat been accepted for presidents to appoint close family members to key positions in government – although the trend is frowned upon by many.



This has however coined the term ‘family and friends government’ in certain administrations among the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



GhanaWeb in this article sheds light on the siblings of Ghana’s presidents in the fourth republic you may not have heard of.



Jerry John Rawlings - Judy Nkansah Nee John



The late Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was Ghana’s first president in the fourth republic. He was born on 22 June 1947 to his mother Victoria Agbotui and James Ramsay John, his father.



Although little is known about his siblings, the late former president is known to have a paternal sister by the name Judy Nkansah Nee John, who is his only surviving sister.



Her maiden name was Judy John and she was the youngest daughter of James Ramsay John, their father.



Paying her final respects to a beloved elder brother in her tribute in November 2020, Mrs. Nkansah narrated how she got separated from J.J. Rawlings after they had to change schools because there had been a relocation of their basic school to a different area.



Despite this, however, she added that they continued to be a beautiful pair of siblings as she regularly got ‘constant Sunday afternoon visitations’ during their high school days.





John Agyekum Kufuor – Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor and 8 others



After Jerry John Rawlings left office, the New Patriotic Party, under the leadership of John Agyekum Kufuor, assumed office.



J.A. Kufuor, as he was popularly known, remains one of the most celebrated Ghanaian presidents in the fourth republic.



Right by his side were appointees and loyalists who served him through thick and thin.



Key among them was his brother, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor who served as Minister of Defence in the early 2000s.



Although, J.A. Kufuor faced criticism over the move, the pair’s striking resemblance and speech were almost similar in nature.



In a book authored by Kwame Addo Kufuor, titled "Gold Coast Boy (A Memoir)," the brother of the former president details who his siblings are.



He revealed that in all, they were 10 children born to their mother, Nana Ama Ampomah Dapaah. Their father was Nana Kojo Agyekum III, the Oyokohene of Kumasi.

Their oldest sibling is Nana Akua, Francis was the second sibling, Rebecca comes third in the family while the fourth child, Kofi Boakye died in his infancy.



Marian who was as Chief State Attorney is the fifth child in the family. The sixth sibling is Cecilia who is a lawyer.



J.A. Kufuor was the seventh child who later became Ghana’s president from 2001 to 2008 while Kwame Addo Kufuor was the eighth child.



The ninth sibling who is George passed away in 2011 and the tenth sibling of the family was Josephine, who is also deceased.







John Evans Atta Mills - Dr. Cadman Mills - Samuel Atta Mills



John Evans Atta Mills served as president of the Republic of Ghana from 2009 until his demise in 2012. Prior to this, he was vice president of Ghana from 1997 to 2001 under the leadership of late former president Jerry John Rawlings.



He had two siblings who both served in his administration in different capacities.



Dr. Cadman Atta Mills is the senior brother of Prof J.E.A. Mills. He served as an economic adviser to the president in 2011.

Samuel Atta Mills is the younger brother of the late president. He also served as a Presidential Aide at the Office of President from 2009 to 2012.



Samuel Atta Mills is the current Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem constituency.







John Mahama - Ibrahim Mahama and 2 others



Former president John Mahama assumed office in July 2012 following the demise of Prof. J.E.A. Mills. He was elected president later that year and served until 2017.



He is the second born of four siblings. His elder sibling is Alfred Abdullai Mahama who is a project coordinator and environmental consultant.



Ibrahim Mahama is the third child of the Mahama family. He is the founder of a renowned engineering company and owner of a cement manufacturing company.



Samuel Adam Mahama is the fourth son of the Mahama family.





Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – Three siblings



Nana Akufo-Addo is the fifth president of the fourth republic of Ghana. He is the second born of his family.



His siblings are Maama Akufo-Addo, Edward Akufo-Addo and Golda Akufo-Addo.



Maama Akufo-Addo is however deceased leaving three siblings in the family.







