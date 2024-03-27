Meet the three NPP MPs tipped to become Bawumia’s running mate

Bryan Acheampong, Napo and Adutwum

In the lead-up to the December 2024 general elections, speculation abounds regarding the potential vice-presidential running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The spotlight falls on three NPP members, all of whom serve as cabinet ministers and hold seats in Parliament, according to a pro-government asaaseradio.com



The trio, consists of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, representing the Bosomtwe Constituency and serving as the Minister for Education; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (commonly known as Napo), representing the Manhyia South Constituency and holding the portfolio of Minister for Energy; and Bryan Acheampong, representing Abetifi Constituency and serving as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.



A notable commonality among these potential vice-presidential candidates is their Christian faith and their origins in the southern regions of Ghana.



This alignment with the Christian-Muslim balance reflects the NPP's longstanding tradition, observed in all previous elections under the 4th Republic except for 1996 when the party formed an alliance with the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



Traditionally, the NPP has maintained a presidential ticket that features candidates from either the northern or southern regions of the country, often ensuring representation from the Akan regions such as Ashanti and Eastern.

With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia hailing from the North East Region, the selection of any of these candidates would uphold the party's commitment to maintaining its historical balance.



Among the trio, Dr. Bryan Acheampong stands out as the youngest, having been born on November 27, 1972, at the age of fifty-one.



On the other hand, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, born on May 23, 1968, is currently fifty-six years old, while Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum will celebrate his sixtieth birthday on April 9, 2024.



Each candidate brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, for instance, boasts a background in education, having founded charter schools in the United States and served in various educational capacities.





Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a medical doctor by profession, has held prominent roles in healthcare and government, including membership in President Akufo-Addo's cabinet.







Meanwhile, Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s diverse background spans military service, entrepreneurship, and academia, reflecting a multifaceted skill set.







