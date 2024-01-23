Meet the three contenders in the Asante Akyem South NPP race

Kwaku Asante-Boateng, Bice Osei-Kuffour and Eric Amofa

The political landscape in the Asante Akyem South constituency is ablaze with anticipation as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for its parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 27, 2024.

The race for the party's ticket is particularly intense between the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Kwaku Asante-Boateng, and his formidable challenger, Bice Osei-Kuffour, popularly known as Obour.



Adding to the mix is another aspirant, Eric Amofa, as constituents eagerly await the outcome of this high-staked contest.



Incumbent Asante-Boateng's pursuit of a fourth term



Kwaku Asante-Boateng, a seasoned lawyer and Deputy Minister of Railway Development, is seeking re-election.



Having represented the Asante Akim South Constituency since 2012, he secured victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and now aspires to serve a fourth term in parliament.

Asante-Boateng officially launched his re-election campaign on January 10, 2024, expressing optimism about securing not less than 75% of the total votes in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.



He emphasized his commitment to continuing developmental projects in the constituency and cited statistics and assurances from party delegates as indicators of his imminent resounding victory.



Obour's second bid for change



Bice Osei-Kuffour, also known as Obour, is no stranger to the political arena, having previously contested the NPP primary in 2020.



Despite losing by 58 votes in the previous attempt, Obour remains undeterred in his quest for change.

As the Managing Director of Ghana Post and a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, he brings a unique perspective to the race.



Obour believes it's time for a new face to represent the constituency, emphasizing the need for change as the party's national election votes continue to decline.



He aims to focus on creativity and hard work, particularly in creating job opportunities for the youth in the Asante Akyem South constituency.



Eric Amofa



Amidst the clash between the incumbent and Obour, Eric Amofa emerges as the dark horse in the race.

Although less highlighted in the narrative, his candidacy adds an intriguing element to the competition.



While details about his campaign strategy and policy priorities are not extensively covered, his presence introduces an element of unpredictability to the primaries.



NAY/AE