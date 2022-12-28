1
Meet the woman whose 4 children and husband are blind

Akua Serwaa Blind Madam Akua Serwaa in a picture with her 4 blind children and husband

Wed, 28 Dec 2022

Madam Akua Serwaa is a resident of Boaso, in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

While a lot of married women are enjoying the very best of their lives with their families, Madam Akua Serwaa is unhappy.

She is blessed with four kids, but they are visually impaired. Her husband, who should've been able to help with caring for them, is also blind.

For this reason, she is at a loss for work since she takes care of these five visually impaired people.

The mother of the blinds struggles with feeding her family.

Sometimes the family sleeps on an empty stomach, according to her.

Speaking in an interview with Joseph Marfo after receiving cash of GHC 2,000 from Friends of Ken Global on December 24, 2022, Madam Akua Serwaa expressed that the money will put joy in the faces of her children and husband during this festive season because they never anticipated such a huge present.

According to her, she's managed to raise a building for her family; however, it's uncompleted.

Again, one of her three sons has completed senior high school, but she is financially incapable of raising him to the tertiary level.

As a result, all stakeholders should give her a helping hand to serve her family.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor
