Meet the world’s first surviving nonuplets

The World's first surviving nonuplets

A world record has been set by a Malian couple, Kader Arby and wife Halima Cisse for giving birth to the world’s first surviving nonuplets at a single birth.

This was sighted in a Twitter post by the Guinness World Records official handle.



According to the report, the couple got assistance from the Malian government to move to Morocco to have the babies delivered there.



The babies were born at 30 weeks via caesarean section, and each of the 5 girls and 4 boys weight between 1.1 and 2.2 lbs. That’s between 500g and 1kg.



The father of the nonuplet, Adjutant Kader Arby indicated that they had initial information after scanning that there were seven babies until they arrived in Morocco only to discover that there were nine babies.



“We started with 7 and Allah blessed us with 9. In the beginning, we didn’t have that information until we arrived here in Morocco. It was during the surgery that we discovered that instead of 7, we were having 9 babies.

“Having one baby and taking care of them is already a lot, and having 9 babies requires a lot of attention,” he said.



The proud mother, Halima Cisse, added that there were five girls and four boys.



“I gave birth to 9 children, 5 girls and 4 boys, the males are Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, and Elhadji, and the girls are Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kaadidia, Fatouma.



“We cuddle them so they can sleep, they like cuddles to sleep,” she added.



The president of the hospital at which they gave birth, DR Rochidi Talib, added that it took thirty-two people to help deliver the babies.

“We had to treat the mum before it was too late, to make sure there was no post-partum haemorrhage. that God, we had the technical resources and highly qualified medical and paramedical staff, 32 people worked in this,” he noted.



Nonuplets; which is nine children at a single birth are extremely rare, according to the Guinness World Records and until the arrival of the Cisse children, no cases have been recorded of nine babies from a single birth, surviving for more than hours after their birth.



The parents of the nonuplets, Kader Arby and his wife, Halima Cisse, expressed appreciation to the Malian government and the team in Morocco who helped them to achieve this feat.







