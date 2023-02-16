Meet the youngest NDC parliamentary aspirant

A.S. Nana Addo -Aikins Jnr.

A 28-year-old has declared his intention to contest the parliamentary seat for Abuakwa South seat in the upcoming NDC primaries.

A.S. Nana Addo -Aikins Jnr., who is the youngest parliamentary aspirant so far, says he believes he has what it takes to spearhead the party’s transformational social agenda.



The son of the Formal Appellate National Tribunal Chairman under the PNDC, Nana Addo-Aikins, added that has an exceptional leadership quality and there is a need for the youth like him to be given an opportunity to work in the political space towards national development.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu, Nana Addo-Aikins who is a farmer said;



“… drawing inspiration from that deep thinker, Maxwell, by the process of self-introspection, having discovered leadership qualities in myself, l wish to offer myself for leadership at the parliamentary level to enable me to render service to my constituency at this crucial and critical time in the annals of our great party, the NDC.



“I am endowed and imbued with the character traits of selflessness, integrity, confidence, commitment, fortitude, self-denial, a sense of industry, and, above all, tenacity. The possession of those character traits, which most of us can attest to, among other factors, is a distillation of my commitment to the ideals and tenets of our great party, the NDC, in its transformational social agenda. Thus, hedonism, greed, egocentricism are opposed to every instinct in me.

“I am bubbling with youthful talent and boundless potential. The youth today, like me, need opportunities to be able to participate effectively in the political processes so as to empower us to contribute to finding practical solutions that advance national development. It is also important not to stifle the voice of the youth; on the contrary, we should make them find their voice in politics to give them the opportunity to contribute to national development. It is in the light of all those aforementioned facts that l have decided to serve my constituency and Ghana as a whole on the ticket of our great party. I am committed to winning the seat for our party,“ he added.



He called on Ghanaians and the NDC party at large to solidarise with him as he is ready to make a huge impact in the development of the country. “l crave your indulgence to give me the chance to represent my party in Parliament, for the sake of the greater good of the party, as well as for the collective good of all Ghanaians. We shall work together, in faith and in trust, to find out the best approach, which will enable the NDC to cancel out its vote deficit so as to make voter gains in the constituency,” he added.



Profile of Nana Addo Aikins



Nana Addo Aikins is a native of Akyem Asafo in the Abuakwa South Municipality, born on September 7, 1994. He attended the Golden Sunbeam International College Of Science and Technology and the Ghana Institute Of Management And Public Administration (GIMPA). He is currently pursuing a Bachelor Of Laws (LLB).



POLITICAL/ LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE

*NDC Branch Youth Organizer, *Founder and Chairman, Young Democratic Cadres (YODEC) *Founder and President, Youth Organization of Ghana (YOGA) *Member, Eastern Regional communication team *Parliamentary Candidate, Abuakwa South NDC, 2020



OCCUPATION



Farming



WORKING EXPERIENCE



Lawyer’s clerk- Aikins Global Law Center, Accra Administrative Secretary-Aikins Global Law Center, Accra Chief Executive Officer- Grow Right Agro Co. Ltd

AREA OF COMPETENCE



Great organization and planning skills Proven leadership skills and ability to motivate Strong writing and verbal communication skills Ability to work independently or in a team Purpose bold Excellent management skills Powerful problem-solving abilities



