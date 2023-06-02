Meet us for a peace talk in 14 days or face our wrath - Nogokpo chiefs to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Archbishop Dr. Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International

The Chiefs and people of Nogokpo, a town in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, have issued a strong ultimatum to Archbishop Dr. Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International.

They demand that the respected clergyman personally meets with them for a peace talk regarding derogatory statements he made about Nogokpo being the "demonic headquarters of Volta Region."



The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.



During a sermon at a summit in Accra's Perez Dome in May 2023, Agyinasare recounted an experience he and his co-pastor had in Nogokpo after attending a crusade in Aflawu.



The Nogokpo Chiefs and community members expressed deep concern over his derogatory statements and demanded an explanation for his lack of remorse during a subsequent sermon on May 28, 2023.



The Chiefs clarified that Agyinasare's comments imply that Nogokpo is a hub for wicked and evil individuals in the Volta Region.



They highlighted the historical significance of Nogokpo, mentioning that Ghana's first President, Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, sought divine assistance from the Thunder Deity, Torgbui Zakadza, in Nogokpo during the struggle for Ghana's independence.

"We, the Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of Volta Region, give 14 Days Ultimatum to Archbishop Dr Charles Agyin Asare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, to meet us in person for peace talk about a statement he made that, "NOGOKPO IS THE DEMONIC HEADQUARTERS OF VOLTA REGION .....". He made this derogatory statement when he was preaching in a summit at Perez Dome in Accra on May 2023. In the sermon, he recalled an experience he had alongside his co-pastor at Nogokpo after attending a crusade in Aflawu."



Nogokpo is a peaceful town situated along the ECOWAS highway, hosting thousands of vehicles and people passing through daily.



The community prides itself on its peaceful and tolerant nature, showing love to neighboring tribes without compromising their values.



The Chiefs emphasized that Nogokpo has never engaged in inhumane activities or compromised its reputation for material gains.



The chiefs acknowledged the importance of promoting peace and addressing religious attacks.



They called on the Peace Council, the Christian Council, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly, the Some Traditional Council, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the National Security to intervene and facilitate a resolution between the Chiefs and Archbishop Agyinasare within the 14-day ultimatum.

The people of Nogokpo expressed their commitment to upholding their ethics, ethos, and core values, stressing the importance of not compromising their principles.



They anticipate a peaceful resolution to the situation and hope that Archbishop Agyinasare will heed their call for dialogue to address the harm caused by his statements.



The community looks to the authorities and relevant institutions to ensure justice and promote understanding among different religious groups.



Below is the statement:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:









YNA/OGB