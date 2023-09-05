Meeting with Bugri Naabu was not political; it was also private - Supt. Asare

Superintendent George Asare

Superintendent George Asare has said his meeting with Chief Bugri Baabu had nothing to do with politics.

He noted that the meeting he had with Bugri Naabu was at the invitation of the former NPP executive.



Appearing before the Committee [today, Monday, September 4, 2023] investigating the alleged plot to depose the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare stated that when he arrived at the meeting, it was already over.



He said that he [Suprintendent] did not organise the meeting, which also included COP Alex Mensah.



He also informed the committee that there would be changes in the service and that COP Mensah would most likely replace Dr. Dampare.

The senior officer clarified that he was not responsible for organizing the meeting, stating that it was arranged by Chief Bugri Naabu.



When asked if he agreed with COP Mensah’s assertions that the IGP was the worst in Ghana’s history and ineffective, he said he couldn’t comment in public.



When the Committee’s Chair, lawyer Atta Akyea, asked if he was willing to comment on this in camera, he said yes.



He stated that he would not make any comments that would be detrimental to the Police Service in public, but would do so in-camera.