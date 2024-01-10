'Megachurch televangelist and a miracle drug salesman' - Bright Simons on Cheddar

Bright Simons, Vice President IMANI Africa and Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar

Bright Simons, research lead at Imani Centre for Policy in Accra, was among the first to project that Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, could have been the man in the mask, months when billboards of The New Force movement went up.

Days after Cheddar confirmed at a press conference that he was the man behind the mask and leader of the movement, Simons has described the personality of the latest political leader.



According to him, the 44-year-old businessman cum philanthropist now turned politician was between a televangelist and a drug salesman.



In an interview with Semafor.com, Simons said Cheddar was looking to develop a cult-like following. “Think of him as a cross between a modern megachurch televangelist and a miracle drug salesman,” he stated.



The article titled: 'Ghana’s mystery presidential candidate pulls off his mask,' chronicled the New Force movement's footprints in Ghana's political landscape through to scepticisms and criticisms that has greeted Cheddar's announcement.

I am the man in the mask - Cheddar



Cheddar also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar revealed that he is the man behind the 'The New Force' political movement.



He explained at a press conference in Accra on January 7, 2024; that he had been forced to also unveil his identity as the much-awaited 'Man in the Mask.'



The 43-year-old was flanked by leading political forces across Africa when he made the disclosure; among them Peter Obi of Nigeria, PLO Lumumba of Kenya and Zimbabwe's Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

The trio had come to town to speak at a public lecture event dubbed "The Convention," which he had organised under the brand name, New Africa Foundation.



The event was cancelled at the 11th hour with the Presidency confirming that it had been cancelled for an unforeseen event scheduled for the widely-announced venue, the Black Star Square in Accra.



What Cheddar said:



“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said of his plans for Ghana and Africa.

“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me.



"I didn't tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you," he stressed.



He emphasized that the events of January 7 had given him enough reason to disclose his political identity.



“And if I'm the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me.

"I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I'm that man.



“But I'm that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only for this nation, I have it for Africa too.



"But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he added.



