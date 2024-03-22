Member of Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce killed

File photo

Source: Michael Oberteye

A member of the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce, 35-year-old Offei Noah, has been shot and killed in an attack at Asuaba near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Three other members, Kyei Maxwell, Talata Richmond, and Amoah Kwame, were also shot while returning from their usual patrol in Adeiso.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the police hospital in Accra, while the injured are receiving treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



Information available indicated that the task force was ambushed by some unknown people on their return from Adeiso.



The incident happened while it was raining on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, the State Secretary for Akyem Abuakwa State, D.M. Ofori Atta, expressed surprise over the unprovoked attack and killing of a member of the Environmental Protection taskforce who was going about his duty.



"The Council condemns in no uncertain terms the senseless killing of Offei Noah and the wounding of 3 others. Members of the taskforce were unarmed and were returning home after going about their lawful duties. We call on the Regional Police Command to institute a full-scale investigation into this matter. The Council wishes to assure the police of its full cooperation in order to bring the perpetrators to justice," Ofori Atta stated.



He said the commission of such horrendous crimes has no place in a civilized society.