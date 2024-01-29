Members of Kumasi Traditional Council in crucial meeting to decide fate of Wontumi - Report

Some members of the Kumasi Traditional Council

Days after serving notice to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, famously known as Chairman Wontumi, to appear before it, the Kumasi Traditional Council is set to take a decision on the case before it.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, this is coming about as members of the Council have been called into a crucial meeting on the matter.



The report added that this meeting aims to come to a conclusion on what steps to take regarding the case before it, concerning Chairman Wontumi.



Chairman Wontumi has been declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders, after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.



It will be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.



Together with Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, who also made similiar comments on Wontumi Radio, the two were supposed to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



But the report by myjoyonline.com stated that it has chanced on an invitation letter signed by the Registrar of the Council, Kwame Adusei Agyemang, inviting Nananom to reconvene for the meeting.

They stated that the letter read in part that, “Greetings Nananom, this is to respectfully inform you of the Kumasi Traditional Council’s sitting scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. prompt. Please endeavor to attend.”



It must be stated that while Wontumi is reported to have been sick and for which reason he would not be able to make it to the meeting, he was spotted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Bantama constituency, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.



There, he told some journalists that he was healthy, but it is yet to be confirmed if he will make an appearance before the KTC.



Maurice Ampaw, who was supposed to appear with him, has, however, indicated his unreadiness to appear before the Council.



AE