Membership Education appeals to govt to fast track payment of teachers arrears

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

The head of Membership Education of the Ghana National Association of Teachers GNAT, has called on the government to release money to fast track the payment of teachers who are in arrears for years.

Mr Kwame Dagbandow, who is the Head of Membership Education at the Headquarters in Accra, made this appeal on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference which was organized by its district branch at Wenchi with the Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of GNAT, Mr Adobasom Ibrahim in attendance.



Mr Kwame Dagbandow, while briefing members on a number of engagements with the government for a better welfare policy revealed that, negotiations were ongoing with the government to determine which areas can be determined and accepted by all as deprived communities, so as to facilitate the payment of allowances to beneficiary teachers in those communities as a way of motivation by the government.



The Head of Membership Education hinted that government may begin the distribution of laptops to teachers from next month, May 15, and urged the teachers to make good use of the laptops as government takes 70 percent of the cost for teachers to bear for the remaining 30 percent.



The guest speaker for the occasion, Mr J. E. Biney, a retired Regional Secretary of the association (GNAT), suggested to government to use personal appraisal and other confidential reports, in addition to the aptitude exams, to help in the promotion of teachers instead of the current system where promotion is only base on the exams.



Speaking on the theme ''GNAT at 90, surviving as a reliable and vibrant teacher union in the 21st century - the relevance of GNAT to modern-day teacher'', the retired regional secretary encouraged members to come together to move the union towards the right direction.

Mr J. E. Biney, who was concerned about the welfare of retired members, urged the new crop of leaders, to consider the need to increase their contributions to a reasonable amount so that life will be easier for them after retirement.



The Member of Parliament for Wenchi Constituency, Alhaji Seidu Haruna, in his brief speech, called on the government on the need to motivate teachers for their hardwork and dedicated service to our country.



The Member of Parliament, after his donation to the association, expressed his appreciation to teachers in the Wenchi municipality and as a former teacher, assured his colleagues of playing his part to collaborate with them to improve the quality of education in the municipality.



At the end of the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference, the following candidates were elected and sworn in to form the new crop of leaders of the association for the next four years.



Elected new Executives

Chairman - Henry Opoku Nyamekye



Vice-Chairman - Opoku Francis



Treasurer - George Michael Nutsugah



Trustee - Salia A. Issah



Youth Coordinator - Abdulai Abdul Mumin Carlos

GNATLAS Coordinator - Gifty Twumwaa



Basic School Representative - Tangba Kunyeb



2nd Cycle Representative - Bernice Salifu B.



Educational Office Representative - Martin Gyan