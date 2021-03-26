Memorial service held for Former UG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. George Benneh

Prof George Benneh died on February 11, at his East Legon residence in Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo this morning joined hundreds of mourners for the burial of former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. George Benneh.

The solemn event which took place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra brought together members of academia, family, the legal profession among other dignitaries.



Prof George Benneh died on February 11, at his East Legon residence in Accra. He served as Minister of State in the SMC2 regime, the AFRC regime and in the 3rd Republic. He held portfolios including Lands and Natural Resources, Fuel and Power and served as Minister for Finance in the Liman government.



Prof Benneh was awarded the “Star of Volta” by President John Agyekum Kufuor and is also a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church. He was a University Administrator who served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon from 1992 to 1996.



He was a Professor and later an Emeritus Professor of Geography and Resource Development at the same University. Between 1979 and 1981. The Widow, Mrs. Adelaide Benneh in a tribute described her late husband as someone who always brings out the best in people.

Delivering the homily, Most. Rev. Joseph Osei Bonsu, the Diocesan Bishop of Konongo Mampong said Prof. Benneh’s life has a number of lessons including endurance of pain and faith in resurrection among many traits.



He asked family members and sympathizers to set their eyes on things above and not things on earth.



The late Professor George Benneh is survived by a wife, Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh, six children and seventeen grandchildren.