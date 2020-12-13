Men take advantage of me due to my situation - Woman shares plight

Single mom Portia Demenya has stated that men promise heaven and after sex, they leave with the promises unfulfilled.

Portia Demenya has called on SVTV Africa Foundation and Ghanaians to help with accommodation.



According to Portia, men approach her with several promises to her but they dump her after sex. ”I keep accepting because I don't have anyone else to help my child and me, ” she said.



She moved in with her aunt after her baby daddy passed on a few years ago. With 1,800gh she can get a single room for 3 years.



Portia further advised young ladies to avoid ”sugar daddy relationships” adding that ”you are unable to do anything substantive with the money they give you.”

If you want to help Portia and her little daughter (Eli), kindly call +233-244790902



Kindly watch the video below:



