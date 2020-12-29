Men took my contact asking for nudes after interview - Lady sold to Lebanon reveals

Ghanaian lady who was sold to Lebanon has revealed in a recent interview that some guys took her contact and asked for her nudes.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Faustina Kobina says she was criticized for speaking up on what it's like to live in Lebanon.



Furthermore, some men asked for her nude videos and photos but she refused. Her contact was given out so people could reach out and help her but they asked for favours instead.



Speaking of help, SVTV Africa Foundation has donated an amount of 3,300gh to Faustina to rent a place.

She is thankful to all that made it possible and urges Ghanaians to support SVTV Africa Foundation as well.



