Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project Ghana educates Moslems on mental wellness

Some members of Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project Ghana

Source: MEMHREP GHANA

Islam is one of the major religions practised in Ghana. Believers worship Allah at various mosques on Fridays.

In its bid to educate Ghanaians about the causes and prevention of mental illness, MEMHREP GHANA, an NGO situated at Aboagye Estates- Okyerekrom in the Ejisu District of the Ashanti region of Ghana visited mosques in Kumasi.



The health department together with volunteers first visited Malam Abdul Razak Mosque at Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong district.



Mrs. Mary Mensah the general manager of the NGO talked the audience through the activities of the organisation. She spoke amongst other things the need for the public to support the organisation financially to complete its ongoing rehabilitation centre.



Mr David Sarkodie, a senior health nurse at MEMEHREP, asked the audience to report any sign of mental disorder to the hospital instead of seeking over-the-counter medication. He stressed that such practice can lead to mental illness.

He also asked the youth to desist from social vices such as drug abuse, spiritism, short ways to riches popularly known as "Sakawa”, teenage pregnancy and sports betting since they are a major contributor to mental illness in Ghana.



The Imam of the mosque thanked MEMHREP for taking it upon itself to educate the public about mental health. He reiterated his desire to partner with the NGO in propagating this life-saving message and therefore called for support from the public especially the government, companies and civil society.



