Menstrual Hygiene Day: Boy child critical for effective action against period poverty - Dr. Frimpong

He for she campaign donations

Philanthropist, he for she campaigner and the founder of RoyalAid Foundation Dr. S. K Frimpong has encouraged men to support women to end period poverty and stigmatization.

On Friday, May 28, Dr. Frimpong, who is also the Technical Economic Advisor at the Office of Vice President, led his team at RoyalAid Foundation to join millions of menstrual hygiene advocates to break the silence, raise awareness and change negative social norms around menstruation.



They commemorated the day with the boys and girls of Greater Hope Academy, Sapieman, Accra to educate the pupils on menstrual hygiene and encourage boys to support girls during the period.



The Sales Director of Rymas International, producers of Rypad Sanitary pad, Mary Aicheng, educated the girls to keep their genitals clean during menstruation.



She advised them that the vagina has a sensitive balance of useful and non-useful bacteria; therefore, females should avoid soaps or vaginal cleaning products and wash with warm water instead.



The founder of RoyalAid Foundation, Dr. S.K Frimpong, who is also the Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation, pleaded with the boys to support the girls in all aspects of life, especially during menstruation.

He advised the boys to feel free to buy sanitary pads for their sisters, mothers, school mates etc., whenever the need arises.



Dr. Frimpong explained that he was leading the campaign to end menstrual poverty because he fervently believes that the boy child allyship is a critical factor for effective action against period poverty.



He further stated that females’ ability to manage menstruation safely, hygienically, and with confidence and dignity is vital for their health and economic development and overall gender equality.



Royal Aid Foundation is a non-governmental organization with a focus on health, education, entrepreneurial skills development, boychild empowerment, and poverty eradication.



Its vision is to transform the lives of people and communities by investing in health, local solutions, strengthening leadership, and building movements.

One of the core functions of the Foundation is to support men’s positive involvement in addressing policies that perpetuate gender inequalities.



Each year, 28th May is observed as Menstrual Hygiene Day.



The Day is to raise awareness and normalize conversations about the menstrual cycle and menstrual hygiene management.



With sponsorship from Rymas International, each girl at the event received a free sanitary pad.



Rymas International is a Ghanaian-based private company dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable and reasonably priced female sanitary products, emphasizing quality, accessibility, and comfort.