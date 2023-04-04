Mental Health Authority calls for investment into mental healthcare on World Bipolar Day

File photo

Source: GNA

Dr. Caroline Amissah, Acting Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority (MHA) says Ghana needs to invest in mental health care by providing the needed financial and logistical resources required for the transformation of the mental health system in Ghana.

She said the incorporation of mental health services into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), improved donor assistance, support from local or multinational organisations, and intensified positive media coverage about mental health are key interventions that can be made to improve mental healthcare in Ghana.



Bipolar Disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person’s mood, the disease has two presentations; depression and mania.



The depressive symptoms include a feeling of hopelessness or worthlessness, sleeping or eating difficulties, lack of energy, and even suicidal thoughts.



Persons affected with bipolar have difficulty concentrating and taking decisions and lose interest in activities that used to be enjoyable.



Bipolar disorder is the third most debilitating mental illness in Ghana, in 2019 Ghana recorded



1,337 cases; this increased to 1,415 and 1,669 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Dr. Amissah called on everyone to make a personal commitment to acquiring knowledge on bipolar disorder, and mental health, in general, to help understand and better support persons with bipolar disorders.



She urged families to observe children with emotional and behavioural symptoms and know when and where to seek help.



She said school officials, caregivers, family members, parents, and guardians can help improve care by learning more about the condition and what one should expect.



“We are happy to state that help is readily available in all government hospitals across the



country, to assist family members in managing their wards with bipolar disorder, given the



nature of the disease, it is critical that the public seek expert advice from trained mental health.

Professionals,” she said.



Bipolar Day is commemorated on March 30 every year, all over the world to create awareness and educate people about bipolar disorder, with the hope to encourage more understanding about the disease and to reduce the stigma associated with it.



It is also a day for connecting, reaching out, and coming together in solidarity to discuss.



issues surrounding acceptance, and support for persons living with bipolar disorder.