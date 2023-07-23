Mental health expert schools women on effective Menopause management

Mental health specialist, Dr Joyce Oppong

Mental health specialist Dr Joyce Oppong has thrown more light on how to prepare and manage menopause effectively.

The session conducted via a Zoom meeting last week on July 13, formed part of activities marking GHANASS' 80 years anniversary celebration.



She advised women at that stage in their lives as well as those approaching it to be selective regarding the types of foods they take



To her, the choice of diet to a large extent contributes to the effective management of the rite of passage.

Touching on the topic of preparing for menopause and managing it effectively, the guest speaker for the GHANASS @ 80 health talk appealed to men to also help their spouses and partners manage the condition.



"... women in that state should avoid hard foods like the spicy ones. Avoiding the intake of alcohol, and caffeine, and choosing the right kind of clothes depending on the weather conditions also help prevent hot flashes and help manage the condition effectively," she said



She added " Resorting to regular exercise depending on the weather aimed at losing weight, which is a non-hormonal practice also helps manage menopause effectively."