Mental health issues are not spiritual attacks or curses - Prophetess Constance Appiah

Co-founder of the Heart Disabled Foundation, Prophetess Constance Appiah, disclosed that most mental health issues are not spiritual attacks or the result of curses.

Speaking on GTV’s Women’s Voice, she stated that mental health illness is not always spiritual, it is mostly a result of brain disorder.



“Most times people relate mental illness to spiritual attack or curses, not all mental cases are spiritual attack or curses,” she said.



She said it is heartbreaking how people with mental illness are treated in society, some are tied up and others are chained. She advised that families and friends should first seek medical help before resulting to prayer camps and churches to treat or cure people with mental health issues.

She also urged individuals and stakeholders to join her in supporting The Heart for Disabled Foundation, which promotes and cares for mentally disabled people in society.



According to her, it is the responsibility of society as a whole to assist people suffering from mental illnesses, rather than just the government.