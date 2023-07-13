0
Mentally challenged man knocked down by a car at Nkrumah interchange

Amhnb Da.png The mentally challenged man lying in the middle of the road

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A mentally challenged man was reportedly hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown, but a video shared by GhOne TV showed the man lying in the middle of the road while bystanders looked on, and other vehicles continued to pass by.

The mentally challenged man lay motionless at a point with three individuals standing beside him.

The accompanying caption to the video posted by GhOne TV read, "A driver just knocked a mentally challenged man at Nkrumah interchange just now."

Watch the video below:



AM/SARA

