Menzgold: Heavy security at court as NAM1 set to plead to fresh charges

Security at the entrance of the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court in Accra has been enhanced following court directives.

This was after lawyers of the accused had earlier informed that court that his client’s company’s PRO was previously struck with an object by one of the customers at one of the sittings.



Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, consequently, ordered the Registrar of the Court for an enhanced security anytime the case came up.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah is reporting that, ahead of the hearing this morning, security at the entrance of the court has been tight with everyone thoroughly screened before entry is allowed.



Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM1 has arrived and is expected to respond to the 39 counts on the amended charge sheet before the court.