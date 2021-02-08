Menzgold customers petition Parliament against Godfred Dame’s nomination

Attorney General designate, Godfred Dame

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) has petitioned the Appointment Committee of Parliament to reject the nomination of former Deputy Attorney General, Mr Godfred Dame who has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as the Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana.

In a petition to parliament, the customers of the defunct gold dealership firm said Mr. Dame, although an astute lawyer who has worked on public interest matters, has been non-responsive, evasive and unprofessional in handling the over 1 million Ghanaians who have their monies locked up in the Menzgold.



“Consider our submissions on why Mr. Godfred Dame is not suitable for the post of substantive Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Ghana from 2021-2025. Mr Godfred Dame is the respondent in this petition,” portions of the petition read.



“As the committee is aware, a very high standard must be maintained regarding the current process of the approval of the President’s ministerial nominees by parliament, particularly the future Minister of Justice. We hope you will use this vetting process to assess whether disturbing cases of ethical impropriety and bad judgment exists on the part of the proposed Minister of Justice."

“The future principal legal adviser to the Government cannot be indifferent; inactive and non-forceful in communicating to government what public interest looks like if over 2 million Ghanaian nationals (who invested well over 100 million dollars into Menzgold) have had criminal financial acts committed against them by identifiable perpetrators."



“Thus far Mr. Dame has been indifferent when approached by our members and our members’ representatives about this financial crisis which goes against public interest as defined under Article 295 of the 1992 Constitution.”