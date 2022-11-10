Mercenaries: 'Do your own investigations-' Agalga to journalists

James Agalga

The Ranking Member of the Defense and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, has asked the Ghanaian media to conduct independent investigations to confirm or otherwise the training of mercenaries by the NPP government.

This comes after Mr. James Agalga, addressing a press conference, alleged that the government had recruited and trained mercenaries at the Jubilee House to disrupt the 2024 general elections.



Relying on a broadcast by US-Based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor who alleged mercenaries are being recruited and trained at the seat of government by one DCOP Asare to cause chaos and mayhem in the country and blame the political opposition, Mr. Agalga demanded an urgent independent probe into the allegation due to its seriousness.



“Kevin Taylor’s expose further brings into sharp focus the use of hoodlums within the security services who without any justification whatsoever shot and killed eight innocent Ghanaians during the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“Up till now, not even a single soul has been brought to face justice for the murders in question.



“One DCOP Asare is identified as the officer in charge of the training of the mercenaries at the Jubilee House,” Agalga said.

Mr. Agalga defended the allegations in an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, saying the alleged training is quite disturbing given the government’s involvement in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election violence, where state-sponsored armed thugs caused mayhem.



“We are telling you and we expect that Journalists do their own investigations and do your own individual investigations to either confirm the allegations made or come out to tell us that what we have put out in the public domain is not correct.”



“Look, when you use intelligence sources to gather information and put it out there, the least you can expect is that journalists will follow through and investigate,” he added.