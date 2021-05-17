Merck Foundation marks 'World Hypertension Day 2021'

File photo of the Merck Foundation

Source: Merck Foundation

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health continues to provide their scholarship of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in both Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes for 628 doctors from more than 42 African, Asian and Latin American countries.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Hypertension Day 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, through their long-term commitment towards building Cardiovascular, Diabetes, and Endocrinology care capacity in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “At Merck Foundation, we mark ‘World Hypertension Day’ every day by providing Cardiovascular, Diabetes and endocrinology care specialty training to African doctors, in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, and to doctors from Asian and Latin American countries as well.



I am very proud to say that we have so far provided these scholarships to over 628 Medical postgraduates from 42 countries. Additionally, doctors are also enrolled for a three-month Diabetes Master course in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, so as to advance their clinical knowledge in tackling these non-communicable conditions”.



Dr. Florence Akumiah, Merck Foundation alumnus from Ghana says, “I feel very privileged and happy to be part of this program. I have successfully completed the two-year Master course in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, and the course has enabled me to broaden my understanding of cardiovascular and related diseases and eventually help me in treating the patients better. I am now able to come up with a proper management plan for Hypertension and Diabetes patients.

I thank Merck Foundation for their efforts, they are doing a commendable job by providing training for doctors like me who are eager to learn and serve their communities.”



“As a response to COVID 19, we adopted an online medical education strategy to scale up our efforts to improve access to quality healthcare solutions widely and effectively.



We are committed to enrolling more doctors to scholarships in more specialties such as respiratory, acute, Paediatric, oncology, reproductive, urinary to be able to build a platform of healthcare experts and transform the healthcare sector in underserved communities”, explained Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.



Merck Foundation has so far enrolled and trained 628 doctors for these scholarships from 42 countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinee Conakry, Indonesia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.