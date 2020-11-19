Metal containers, wooden structures impeded our access to Odawna fire - GNFS

Some eyewitnesses say the fire started between 12 a.m and 1 a.m.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Divisional Officer I, Ellis Robinson Okoe, has bemoaned the lack of easy access to the Odawna Market.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the PRO said it was not an easy task for the firemen to access the market to quench the fire.



He said the personnel had to clear containers and other structures before they could access the fire.



He admonished the various assemblies to discourage the indiscriminate siting of wooden and metal containers in our markets since it impedes their access to fire scenes in the markets.



”I want to appeal to the Assemblies to take note of this. It is important for them to generate income but the containers and wooden structures are destructive,” he added.



About 400 shops have been burnt after a fire engulfed the Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

Some eyewitnesses say the fire started between 12 a.m and 1 a.m.



But the PRO indicated they only got the call around 2:20 a.m.



The cause of the fire he added has not been established.



