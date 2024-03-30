Metal falls on miners underground, 2 dead and 3 injured

File photo

Two (2) underground miners have been confirmed dead, while three others have sustained varying degrees of injuries after a metal fell on them at Kotopreso near Nyamebekyere on the main Obuasi-Dunkwa Highway.

According to information available to MyNewsGh.com, the deceased persons; Ebenezer Annan, aged 27 years and Robert Ayembila aged 24 years together with the injured, identified as Alfred Dasaah, age 32 years, Issifu Tindan, age 28 years and Kwabena Andrews, age 39 years were working in the underground.



In the process, a steel cable which was pulling the Loco box accidentally got broken and the Loco box hit the two workers, who died instantly.



Police investigators went to the Obuasi Government Hospital where the two male adult lifeless bodies in a bucket of a TW Mines Company pickup vehicle, were identified.

The bodies were found with multiple deep cuts and fractures all over and deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The team continued to the mining site at Kotopreso, where it was observed that the steel cable which was pulling a loco box, loaded with quartz suspected to be containing gold-bearing materials, got broken at about 31 metres from the engine pulling it, which the box returned to about 177 metres deep to hit the two dead. The three others who were working in the underground with the two deceased persons also sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the AGA Hospital where they are on admission responding to treatment.