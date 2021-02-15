Methodist Church Ghana inaugurates Dome Circuit

Methodist Church Ghana has inaugurated its Dome Circuit

The Methodist Church Ghana, through its 10th Biennial Conference has inaugurated the Dome Circuit at the Mt. Zion Society in Accra to spearhead the growth of six-member societies in the Northern Accra Diocese (NAD).

Societies under the Circuit are the Mt. Zion, Trinity, Victory, Abuom Nursery, Pure Water Nursery and Christian Village Nursery Methodist Societies.



The Right Reverend Professor Joseph M. Y. Edusa-Eyison, the NAD Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, who inaugurated the Circuit, also presented The Very Reverend John Wilmot Baiden, as the Circuit Superintendent Minister.



The inauguration ceremony also provided an avenue for the Circuit Stewards and Coordinators to be introduced to officially commence their work.



The future projections of the Circuit is to make a 10 to 15 per cent annual growth in its evangelism drive, strengthen the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade, develop the Abuom Chapel Building, complete the Pure Water Chapel building, and acquire a land for Christian Village Nursery Society.



The Leadership of the Circuit at the inauguration ceremony, resolved to continue to evangelise, work together in love seeking to enrich their Ministries and strengthen their religious task, and to nurture children to grow in knowledge and the love of God in Christ.

Bishop Edusa-Eyison also commissioned a Manse Extension and a Pavilion for the Circuit at the Mount Zion Society for administrative and meeting purposes.



The NAD Bishop said the Mt Zion Society which was the Head of the Dome Circuit, stood for fortification that secured the people within it, hence he asked them to give sound and relevant theological education to make them stand firm in the Lord without shaking.



He beseeched them to obey if the leadership called on them for teaching, to enable them not to perish as a result of lack of knowledge.



“We want to see quality in the Circuit’s administration and the Ministers and stewards must allow people to express themselves and not impose leadership and authoritative decisions on them. That is objectivity,” he said.



Quoting the words of Dr J. E. Kwegyir Aggrey, he said: "My people of Africa, we were created in the image of God, but men have made us think that we are chickens, and we still think we are, but we are eagles. Stretch forth your wings and fly! Don't be content with the food of Chickens".

Bishop Edusa-Eyison, therefore, advised the Circuit to aim higher, adding: “If you aim the skies and fall, you will fall onto the mountains; however, if you aim the mountains, you will fall into the valleys.”



The Superintendent Minister Baiden gave an assurance that the leadership was working feverishly with their members to accomplish the future projections and equip them with scripture knowledge and understanding to become matured Christians.



His leadership would also inculcate good moral standards in the young ones and facilities would be put up to generate additional funds for the Circuit, he said.