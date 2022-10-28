Methodist Church Ghana inducts new Bishop for Nkawkaw Diocese

Logo of the Methodist Church

Source: GNA

The Methodist Church Ghana on Sunday inducted Right Rev. Atto Barfi-Himbson as Bishop of the Nkawkaw Diocese at the Ebenezer Cathedral in Nkawkaw, a position that rotates every six years.

He is the second bishop of Nkawkaw Diocese, succeeding Right Rev. John De-Graft Priddy, the first Bishop of the Diocese, which was established in 2016 and currently has nine circuits under its jurisdiction.



Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, officiated at the induction service, with the insignias – skull cap, ring, pectoral cross, bible, pastoral staff, and the constitution of the Methodist Church Ghana.



In his sermon, Rev. Boafo stated that negative attitudes slowed growth and development and urged Ghanaians to change their hearts and minds to be more positive in order to transform the society.



He noted that one major challenge confronting the country had been illegal mining, which is hazardous to both human and animal lives as well as the environment.



He also said that the country’s economy was affected as a result of the haphazard destruction of forests, lands, and cash crops such as cocoa, through illegal mining activities.

He suggested that the government should impose a temporary ban on illegal mining and for religious bodies to meet with mining stakeholders to find strategic means of mining responsibly and to protect the environment.



He also encouraged Ghanaians to involve themselves in entrepreneurial activities in order to support their livelihoods.



On his part, Rev. Barfi-Himbson expressed thanks to members and leadership of the Methodist Church for their unflinching support leading to a successful induction service and expressed the hope that he could rely on them to discharge his duties for the good of humanity.



He is the steward of the church and the nine circuits of the Nkawkaw Diocese, and would be responsible for the physical, social, and spiritual well-being of members of the church.



The Rev. Barfi-Himbson and his wife, Mrs. Roberta Barfi-Himbson, have four children.