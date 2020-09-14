General News

Methodist Church Ghana mourns Asante-Antwi

Late Reverend Dr. Samuel Asante-Antwi

The Methodist Church Ghana on Sunday, September 13, 2020 lost its first Presiding Bishop, Reverend Dr. Samuel Asante-Antwi, to a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, confirming his death in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said Rev. Asante-Antwi contributed monumentally to building the Church, as a Leader and even when superannuated.



He led the Church to adopting the system of “Biblical Pattern of Episcopacy” 20 years ago and led the implementation of policies that strengthened the leadership of the Church and its relationship with the laity, the Presiding Bishop said.



Episcopacy is a system of governance where a church is ruled or led by bishops, and introducing the system enabled the Church to do away with some nomenclature such as President and Chairman to adopt titles like ‘Bishop’ which was more biblical.



Most. Rev. Boafo said it was during the leadership of Rev. Asante-Antwi, that the Church built the “Methodist University College” in Ghana.

He also advocated the establishment of the Church in the diaspora, Europe and North America and ensured that they all had Mission Diocese, with confirmed Ministers to lead and serve the Church.



The First Presiding Bishop, who superannuated 13 years ago from active service, played a pivotal role in offering the Church ideas and guidance to lead to the progress of the Church.



Most Rev. Boafo said: “We have lost one of our strong leaders and fathers, who was a big pillar and a big support to the Church. Even when he retired, he was still supporting the leadership of the church with ideas and advice.”



Rev. Asante-Antwi died at age 83, leaving behind a wife, Mrs Comfort Asante-Antwi and children.

