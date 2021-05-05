Methodist Church dismisses GES directive to allow Muslim students to fast

Wesley Girls

The Methodist Church Ghana has dismissed a directive by the Ghana Education Service’ (GES) issued to the Wesley Girls’ High School to allow Muslim students to fast in Ramadan.

The church in a statement said they take a “strong exception” to the directive.



The statement stressed that it “cannot accede to the unilateral directive issued by the Ghana Education Service.”



The Muslim Caucus in Parliament also met with the authorities of Wesley Girls’ High School over the concerns.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum had met with the Board of Wesley Girls’ High School and advised the GES to put measures in place to address the concerns of Muslim students.



