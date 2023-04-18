Methodist Reverend who criticised Akufo-Addo not suspended but he could’ve done better- Bishop

President Akufo-Addo

A Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Bishop Bosompem Ayensu, has described news about the suspension of Rev. Dr. Solomon Nortey, the man who recently slammed President Akufo-Addo as false.

Rev. Dr. Nortey, in February this year, made headlines when he said that he was one of the people who voted and campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo to become president but felt disappointed.



He explained that he was so convinced about the prospects of an Akufo-Addo government that he even fought his household for him.



He, however, added that now he is so disappointed and feels his late father would be feeling the same now, even in his grave.



“Before God and man, I voted for President Akufo-Addo. I’m not shy. I voted for him, but I have regretted doing that because, if you ask my mother, I fought them at home because she’s a strong NDC. I didn’t want to hear anything about NDC. I fought them at home. Ask my mother; she is here.



“I fought them. I said the new era that is coming is the era of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He also came and has disappointed me. I’m sure my father will be turning in his grave because he was a strong NDC,” he said.



Later, it was reported that he had been suspended, but Bishop Bosompem Ayensu dismissed the report.

He revealed that the suspension news had not been communicated on their platforms, so the public should disregard it.



"He was not suspended. If any action is taken, he would prefer to be spoken to and advised, but he will be suspended for criticizing the President. The suspension has not been brought to my attention, nor have I seen it mentioned on any of our platforms.”



He maintained that the "man of God is still at post at the Mount Zion Methodist Church. He has not been suspended. The news is false”.



When asked if he agreed with Rev. Nortey’s comments, he stated, "The word nonsense he used was just a statement, but the place where he made the statement was what made it extraordinary. The position from which you make comments is critical. As a minister, everything you say is advice. When we preach as God’s men, we advise and admonish people. But the way he sounded and said he voted for the NPP, as men of God, that’s not something we usually do. People were worried about that, and I am sure he had been spoken to and advised”.



