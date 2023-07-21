Metro Mass Bus collides with trailer, injuring 15 passengers.

File photo

Fifteen passengers were injured in varying degrees during an accident on the Kasoa Winneba highway in the Central Region at Gomoa Dominase (Tonisco junction).

The accident involved a Metro Mass bus with the registration number GT 5392-17 and a long trailer.



The bus was carrying passengers from Accra to Takoradi, while the trailer carrying onions was on its way to the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market to be unloaded.



The accident occurred as a result of a collision between the two automobiles.



Oheneba Ambrose, reporting from the scene, stated that some of the passengers were seriously injured.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that no casualties had been recorded.



He claimed that the Metro Mass bus driver was speeding and overtaking and was unable to control the vehicle before colliding with the trailer.



The injured passengers were taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.