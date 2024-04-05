Mfantseman MP climaxes Easter festivities with a party for over 700 widows at Kormantse

The MP of Mfantseman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford with some widows at the event

Source: DC Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, has supported over 700 widows in the constituency with clothes, food, and drinks to climax the Easter celebration.

The gesture, which took place on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Kormantse, was also organised to support the elderly and complement the government’s Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.



As Christians across the globe commemorated this year’s Easter festivities with both outdoor and indoor activities, the current economic challenges in Ghana have worsened the plight of some Ghanaians, who usually rely mostly on philanthropic support.



The event, which has become an annual affair on the calendar of the MP, brought together over 700 widows across the constituency for merrymaking. This kindness was her token of love and appreciation for them.



The elated and enthusiastic widows received pieces of cloth each after they were served with food, drinks, and music to foster unity and peaceful coexistence and to assure them that someone also cared about them.



Ophelia Hayford Mensah, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the ceremony, said, “We are in Easter. Easter is an occasion of love when God gave his own son to redeem man from our sins. It is a special occasion for me as a Member of Parliament to reach out to the widows in my community to support them, wish them well in the year, and encourage them. There are so many programmes lined up to help cushion the underprivileged in the constituency.”

Although some of these aged widows are beneficiaries of the government’s poverty alleviation program, LEAP, the MP believes a lot more ought to be done to improve the lives of the vulnerable in society.



The MP took advantage of the programme to renew and also register new widows for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) programme for free.



The beneficiaries who were excited about the kind gesture of their MP thanked her and asked for God’s blessings upon her life.



“We are so excited with what the MP has done for the widows within the Mfantseman constituency, and may God Almighty bless her. May God continue to bless her and give her the strength to do more in the coming years,” a widow said.