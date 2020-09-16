Regional News

Mfantsipim School to get new basketball arena

Mfantsipim School

Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, Central Region, has commenced the construction of an ultra-modern Basketball Arena.

The one million Ghana-Cedi facility being financed by the 2020 Sponsoring Year Groups (SYGs) comprising of the 1970, 1980, 1990 and 2000 year groups is a project earmarked to commemorate the school’s 144th-anniversary celebration.



The facility would among others have a standard basketball court for both local and international events, a 400-seater stand, two sets of changing rooms and washrooms for referees, other officials and sportsmen.



It is expected to be completed by the end of October and commissioned during the 144th Speech and Prize Giving Day celebrations to be held in mid-November.



The sod-cutting was jointly done by Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, Captain Paul Forjoe, MOBA Ebusuapanyin, Brigadier General J.D Prah, Chairman of the 2020 SYGs and Reverend Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo, Headmaster of the school.



Brigadier General Prah, noted that project delivery was a major highlight of Mfantsipim’s annual Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration.



He said SYGs would collectively undertake projects aimed at solving existing problems and also enhance the quality of life of staff and students of the school.

Brig. Gen. Prah was also optimistic that the facility would enhance the school’s participation in the National Sprite Basketball competition of which the school had won five times and produced great athletes in that sport.



He said the construction of the Basketball Arena was their contribution in honour of the great athletes the school had churned out to continue to excel nationally and globally.



Kwamena Duncan, lauded Mfantsipim School’s “give back” culture where the school had consciously imbibed a unique character in students gingering them to give back to their school.



He commended the sponsoring year groups for their perseverance and determination to see their project executed even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Duncan said the completion of the basketball arena at the school would add on to the Region’s accolade as the tourism hub of the country, indicating that the facility would become a tourist attraction.



He noted that the free SHS had come with its attendant challenges culminating in congestion at the existing school facilities and implored Old Students and other stakeholders to join forces to help the government expand facilities.

Reverend Aidoo, expressed gratitude to the Old Boys for their continued contribution towards the progress and development of the school.



He also commended the government for the construction of two new dormitories and two classroom blocks in the school to ease congestion.



The Ebusuapanyin of MOBA, Captain Paul Forjoe praised the SYGs and said they had become a reference point for other year groups to emulate.



David Abbey, President of the 1990 year group, the lead sponsors of the project for his part, said the Facility would be developed into a modern sports complex to host all sporting activities.

