Mfantsipim floors Wesley Girls at Regional Science & Maths Quiz

Wesley Girls managed to close the contest tied with Swedru SHS at 31 points

Wesley Girls Senior High School, a school at the centre of numerous controversies of late was humiliated by its Cape Coast neighbours in the Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz in the Central Region.

Wesley Girls which was trailing right from the first round managed to close the contest tied with Swedru SHS at 31 points while Mfantsipim School got 52 points and St Augustines SHS got 49 points.



The following is a synopsis of the full round starting from round one.



End of round 1



St. Augustine’s College: 27pts



Mfantsipim School: 23pts



Wesley Girls’ High School: 18pts

Swedru SHS: 15pts



End of round 2



St. Augustine’s College: 33pts



Mfantsipim School: 32pts



Wesley Girls’ High School: 18pts

Swedru SHS: 18pts



End of round 3



St. Augustine’s College: 49pts



Mfantsipim School: 45pts



Wesley Girls’ High School: 28pts

Swedru SHS: 28pts



End of contest



Mfantsipim School: 52pts



St. Augustine’s College: 49pts



Wesley Girls’ High School: 31pts

Swedru SHS:31pts



