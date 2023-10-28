Michael Okpoti is not Chief of Oyarifa - Royal Family of Oyarifa Agbawe clan

The Royal Family of Oyarifa Agbawe clan

The Royal Family of Oyarifa Agbawe clan has declared that Michael Okpoti is not the Chief of Oyarifa.

The Royal Family of Oyarifa Agbawe Clan, which includes Oyarifa Owusu We, Asua We, Awua We, Otopa We, and Kpobi We, held a joint press conference on October 26, 2023, at the Oyarifa Community Centre to address the situation.



They stipulated that according to customary law and practice, as outlined in Articles 11 and 277 of the 1992 Constitution, the nomination, selection, and enstoolment of the Chief of Oyarifa are the exclusive domain of the Dzaase (Kingmakers) led by the Dzaasetse, the Chairman of the Kingmakers.



This process the royal family said has historically been followed to ensure the legitimate and lawful appointment of the Chief of Oyarifa.



However, the Royal Family has denounced the claims of an individual named Michael Okpoti. They state that he has neither been nominated, selected, nor enstooled as the Chief of Oyarifa and that any such claim is erroneous.



Read the full statement from the family below:

JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE ROYAL FAMILY OF OYARIFA AGBAWE COMPRISING OYARIFA OWUSU WE, ASUA WE, AWUA We, OTOPA WE AND KPOBI WE ON THE 26TH OCTOBER 2023 AT OYARIFA COMMUNITY CENTRE



Ladies and gentlemen of the media, chiefs, elders and kinsmen of Oyarifa gathered here, we greet you and welcome you to this important press conference.



We have invited you here at such a short notice to address an unfortunate development in respect of the Oyarifa Stool. In consonance with Articles 11 and 277 of the 1992 Constitution, the nomination, selection and enstoolment of the Chief of Oyarifa has always been done according to the customary law and practice of the people of Oyarifa. In effect, it is the Dzaase (Kingmakers) headed by the Dzaasetse (Chairman of the Kingmakers) who have the legitimate right as backed by law to nominate, select and enstool the Chief of Oyarifa anytime the stool becomes vacant.



We, the Dzaase of Oyarifa, the family heads of Owusu We, Asua We, Awua We, Otopa We And Kpobi We and the good people of Oyarifa wish to inform the general public particularly the people of Oyarifa that one Michael Okpoti has not been nominated, Selected nor enstooled as chief of Oyarifa pending outdooring.



To the utter dismay of the chiefs, elders and good people of Oyarifa, an unknown group of “landguards’ numbering about 60 thugs riding on motorbikes beseeched the Oyarifa town clad in war regalia firing gunshots into the air indiscriminately on Tuesday, 24th October, 2023 around 9:00pm. When we enquired to know what was happening, it was whispered that Michael Okpoti who is the son of Nii Mensah Kodia claims he has been nominated, elected and enstooled as the chief of Oyarifa Pending outdooring so the display of the act of war was to forewarn the people Of Oyarifa ahead of the purported outdooring and Swearing.

We wish to reiterate that the Dzaase of Oyarifa has not nominated, selected nor installed Michael Okpoti as the chief of Oyarifa let alone to talk of outdooring and swearing. We must emphasise that the act of procession into the town on the 24th October, 2023 in a Rambo warlike style is a breach of the Public Order Act, breach of the peace we are enjoying in Oyarifa and has the tendency to cause fear and panic and also to disrupt lawful economic activities in the community. We have taken appropriate steps as required by law to injunct this unlawful act. Meanwhile, we hereby call on the President of the Republic, Inspector-General of Police, the Regional, Divisional and District Commanders to act with dispatch to forestall any bloody clash in the town today onwards.



We thank you.



