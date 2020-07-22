General News

Mid-Year Budget Review: Media barred from pitching camp in parliament

Parliament has barred the media from pitching camp in Parliament for the mid-year budget review coverage on Thursday.

Members of the public are also not allowed to observe proceedings from the public gallery.



The move, according to parliament is a measure against the spread of COVID-19.



Speaking to Kasapa News, Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Kate Addo said they will ensure the general public is given maximum access to the presentation in the comfort of their homes.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), is scheduled to present the mid-year budget review on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The Minister is expected to touch on key economic indicators such as growth rate, primary balance, budget deficit, revenue and expenditure targets among others.



He is also expected to provide to Parliament a clear cut plan on how government intends to deal with the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also the Minister is likely to highlight government strategies in paying back the GH¢10 billion it borrowed from the Central Bank to finance the budget deficit as well as the $ 1 billion IMF RCF loan and $ 219 million drawdowns from the Stabilisation Fund.

