Midnight demolition at Santeo renders over 100 residents homeless

File photo

An alleged estate developer has left hundreds of residents in Santeo Jordan, located in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality in the Greater Accra region, homeless after demolishing their homes overnight, citinewroom.com reports.

The developer claims ownership of over 10 acres of community land, leaving residents, including mothers with infants and children, stranded.



The affected community members are grappling with the shocking event, having resided on the land for nearly a decade.



One resident, whose three-bedroom house was demolished, revealed that he was notified of the exercise two months ago.



Despite being offered 50 bags of cement and blocks to build another house elsewhere, he rejected the offer.

“They came with 50 bags of cement and blocks for me to quit, but I said No…I will maintain [my house] here…I started building this house in 2009, and I was building it bit by bit, only finishing it in 2018. I will go nowhere, I will be here till they kill me and my family,” expressed the devastated resident known as Benjamin.



The demolition has cast the community into despair and uncertainty, with residents facing immense hardship, lacking shelter, and receiving minimal support.



