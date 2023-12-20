Mike Oquaye Jnr. accepts nomination forms from delegates to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. with some party delegates

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr., has formally accepted nomination forms to open up the opportunity for him to contest in the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat of the New Patriotic Party.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Free Zones Authority boss, stated the forms were graciously bestowed upon him by the esteemed delegates and dedicated constituents of Dome-Kwabenya.



“It is with profound gratitude and a deep sense of honour that I embrace the responsibility of being your chosen representative.



“Your unwavering support fuels my commitment to serve you diligently. Together, let us embark on this journey of progress and representation,” Dr. Oquaye Jnr. wrote in a Facebook post on December 20, 2023.



Earlier in November 2023, Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr, declared his intention to contest for the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat when nominations were opened by the party.



He shared the news on Peace FM during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Background:



The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat is a big deal, because it is the largest constituency in Ghana.



Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr's entry into the race makes things more exciting.



He also said his aim is to bring a fresh vibe to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Dome-Kwabenya.



This announcement comes at a time when Dome-Kwabenya has been dealing with challenges, with concerns rife about the chances of the current MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in future elections.

















WN/MA