Mike Oquaye extols Bawumia’s ‘superb’ performance

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

A former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has described the performance of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as top-notch.

In an exclusive interview with Okyeman TV at his residence, Professor Mike Oquaye said Vice President Bawumia has been exceptional.



“Dr Bawumia has been superb. His performance is A-plus,” the former Speaker stated.



The former Speaker recounted the many policies and programmes Dr Bawumia has introduced as the Vice President and said they have helped the economy in so many ways.



"Most of the policies Bawumia has introduced have brought sunshine to a lot of areas," he stressed.

“Look at the ports, he realized that revenues were not forthcoming and people were engaged in all manner of nefarious means,” he said.



He emphasized that Bawumia introduced digitization to stem this cancerous phenomenon.



He opined that the digitalization of the economy is helping to remove the bottlenecks in our revenue generation efforts and the overall development trajectory of the country.