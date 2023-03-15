Military Ashaiman swoop: Sam George praises Dampare, police professionalism

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, following the arrest of key suspects over the death of a soldier at Ashaiman in Accra.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said it had, through a week of sustained intelligence, arrested six key suspects in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old soldier who was with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band at Sunyani in the Bono Region. w



On March 4, 2023, the police said they received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashaiman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the police, a team of police officers proceeded to the said location, confirmed the incident, and immediately commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the victim's death, leading to the arrest of the six persons.



Commenting on the development on GHOne TV, the lawmaker stated that the IGP and his men deserve all the praise for getting the killers of the young soldier and putting them before the court.



"I am one who has been very critical of the Ghana Police led by Dampare, but when they get it right, I will commend and praise them, and this is one instance where I will sing to the high praises the professionalism and diligence of our Ghana Police. Because I have also maintained that we have the finest police service in all of Africa, in fact, in the whole world.

"Our Police Service is among the six or seven in the world that the United Nations (UN) accepts for peacekeeping operations. We've professional men and women in our police service who, when they want to work and when the political braze at the top of the police service allows them, will do a fantastic job. This is one instance where they've done fantastic work," Nartey George stated.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe, has said the payment of hospital bills for residents who suffered military brutalities at Ashaiman has now become a debt to him.



Speaking on Starr Today with Emmanuel Agyabeng, the MP stated he has been paying hospital bills, buying drugs, and involving the services of psychologists, among others, for the victims of the military brutalities.



"It has become a debt on me as the MP. I had a call from one at the hospital where I had to send money to be able to buy medicines. Some of them are still undergoing some kind of trauma, so I'm trying to organize a psychologist, which I have spoken to, to talk to them. We are collating data to see whether we can arrange for some sort of compensation for all of them," Norgbe stated.