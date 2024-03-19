Military helicopter crash-lands in Western Region

A military helicopter crash-landed in the vicinity of Azani, a community in the Ahanta West Municipal District of the Western Region on Tuesday, March 19.

The incident was reported on X by a user @EliasuAlhaji.



“A Ghanaian military plane reportedly crashed a while ago at Azani in the South Western Ghana. Details later,” the post stated.



The military helicopter, according to reports, had 21 passengers on board. No fatalities had been recorded at the time of this report.



WN/DO



