Military helicopter incident: Our staff are safe - Ghana Gas

Ghana Gas Company

The Ghana National Gas Company has confirmed the safety of its staff following a military helicopter incident in the Western Region.

The incident, which according to the company occurred during a routine inspection of the onshore and offshore gas pipeline right of way, involved a Ghana Air Force helicopter carrying personnel from Ghana Gas.



According to a press statement released by Ghana Gas, a total of 14 personnel from their organization were on board the helicopter at the time of the emergency landing.



Additionally, there were six Air Force crew members and one other service provider on board.



The emergency landing, as indicated by Ghana Gas, was a result of adverse weather conditions prevailing in the area.



“The Ghana Air Force emergency response was activated earlier today during a routine inspection of our onshore and offshore gas pipeline right of way.

“On board were 14 Ghana Gas personnel, 6 Airforce crew members, and 1 other service provider. The emergency landing occurred as a result of bad weather conditions.



“All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, crew members are currently undergoing routine medical checkups.



“While assuring members of the public and our operational staff at Atuabo to remain calm, we want to assure the general public that the incident will not affect our operations,” the press statement said.







AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







